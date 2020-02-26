0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

People allowed to check Voter’s List as of Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, voters can check to see if they are registered in the Voter’s List ahead of the April 12 early parliamentary election. The process ends on March 11 at midnight.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 26 February 2020 10:09
