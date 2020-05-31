People across Argentina gather to protest against virus restrictions

Demonstrators from across the political spectrum gathered in cities throughout Argentina to protest against strict measures put in place in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In the heart of the capital, Buenos Aires, dozens were expressing their frustration with the government’s restrictions on Saturday.

One banner read, “Argentina, wake up, for freedom and humanity,” while others referred to conspiracy theories about vaccinations, the new 5G mobile network and the US philanthropist George Soros.

Isolated skirmishes were reported on the fringes of the protest.

Doctors also demonstrated in the capital, showing their support for restrictions on freedom of movement and demanding higher salaries and more medical equipment for their fight against the coronavirus.

On March 20, Argentina‘s government imposed strict measures to impede the spread of the virus. They have had some effect, with 16,214 confirmed cases of infection and 528 related deaths, in a country with a population of about 45 million. However, the measures have also caused considerable damage to the already weak economy.