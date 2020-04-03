Pentagon changes rules to help ship relieve swamped NY hospitals

New York, 3 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US Department of Defence on Friday said it was changing rules that led to delays in patients being admitted to the USNS Comfort after the ship was criticized for failing to relieve New York City’s swamped hospitals, as coronavirus cases continued to surge.

The 1,000-bed hospital ship had only taken 20 patients aboard as of late Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing officials, while city hospitals struggled to handle the thousands infected with coronavirus.

This was due to strict rules preventing people infected with the virus or afflicted with some 49 other medical conditions from being accepted on the vessel.

Delays were also caused by patients having to be screened for Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, at local hospitals before being taken to the ship.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that “screening for care on the USNS Comfort will be modified and will now occur pier-side in an effort to reduce the backlog at some of the nearby New York hospitals.”

“The screening effort for the USNS Comfort will no longer require a negative test, but each patient will still be screened by temperature and a short questionnaire,” the department said in a statement.

The Comfort was welcomed amid fanfare in the most populous city in the United States earlier this week, with the aim of helping treat patients not suffering from Covid-19 so that hospitals could focus their efforts on the outbreak.

New York is by far the nation’s most hard-hit state, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases passing 100,000 on Friday, with over half in New York City.

The death toll rose by 562 in a day to reach nearly 3,000 across New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily press briefing.

He said it was the “highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started.”

With the need for ventilators and other medical equipment remaining dire, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order allowing the state to take supplies from private hospitals and companies and redistribute them to hospitals most in need.

The governor said the Javits Center, a huge convention centre in Manhattan that was turned into a makeshift hospital for non-coronavirus patients, was now receiving Covid-19 patients after the federal government granted his request.

Cuomo said he believed the Navy did not want to accept those infected with the virus on the USNS Comfort because “it would be too hard to disinfect the ship afterwards.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was “sure that ship will be very full soon.”

“We’re going to need the Comfort and every other place in the city that we can get hospital beds up and running because we’re expecting a huge surge just in the next few days,” de Blasio told broadcaster MSNBC.