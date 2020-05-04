Pendarovski-Zourabichvili: Cooperation and solidarity to continue after crisis

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – The global coronavirus pandemic requires a global response, through mutual cooperation and solidarity, agreed President Stevo Pendarovski and Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili during a video call on Monday.

Pendarovski and Zourabichvili exchanged opinions and information on the COVID-19 situation in both countries and undertaken measures, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation since the countries established diplomatic relations in February 2019.

Pendarovski thanked Zourabichvili for her greetings on occasion of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO and the decision to start EU accession talks, saying Skopje is prepared to share its experiences and provide support to all countries on the same path, reads the press release.