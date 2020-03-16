Pendarovski: We have enough commodity reserves

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – Commodity reserves in the country, both in terms of goods and non-food items, is at a level that is considered as necessary according to international standards, President Stevo Pendarovski said.

“At this point, we have enough commodities for at least four months enabling normal functioning of the country. My estimate is based on a document I have been given by the Commodity Reserve Bureau,” Pendarovski said, adding that the institution’s figures were changing on daily basis.

Speaking after a meeting of the Security Council in Monday evening, he said that the borders would never be closed for medicines, goods, and commodities ‘even in times of war.’

“There’s no dilemma here,” the President stated.

“I’ll mention a situation we’d been in 1992-1994. Greece had blocked us twice. The entire southern border was hermetically closed, but it was never closed for medicines. It was closed for energy commodities,” Pendarovski said answering a journalist question.