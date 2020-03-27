Pendarovski: We deserve a new chapter in achieving country’s strategic goals

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – In these days of temptation when we turn to our loved ones, our country has taken a key step towards achieving the strategic goal of joining the European Union, President Stevo Pendarovski said in a video address on Friday.

“The leaders of the member-states have confirmed that we should start negotiations with the Union. The European Commission will proceed to defining the negotiating framework and the first intergovernmental conference will take place very soon,” he noted.

MIA’s readers can read the full address and watch the video below.

“We have been waiting for this moment for more than 15 years. The decision is clear and without additional conditions. It is a confirmation of the necessary reforms, but also of the significant compromises we have made in the spirit of the European values.

In the coming period, we will have to do a lot of work. We will have to make a profound transformation of our society and achieve the standards required for membership. Therefore, once the crisis with the epidemic is overcome, I expect the competent political factors to direct all their capacities towards achieving the ultimate goal as soon as possible.

On this occasion, I would like to congratulate all those who have been working on our European future over the past years. To many generations of politicians, professionals from the administration, the civil sector for the public debates on important issues and for the constant monitoring of the work of institutions, but, above all, for the continued high support for our membership in the European Union.

Today, I also sent letters of gratitude to the leaders of the EU member-states for their sincere support in continuity. Three days ago, with the announced package of economic aid, we received a specific assurance of the European solidarity even before we become a full member of the organization, in a difficult and unprecedented time for all on the continent, without exception.

Let me also refer to the act of our official membership in the NATO Alliance, which will take place today, at 11.30 a.m. US time, in the US capital. Although, due to the difficult period we are going through, we cannot rejoice and mark these events as it should be, these are indeed historic successes that after three decades of independence, finally confirm Macedonian security and guarantee our future.

Congratulations to all of you! We deserve it!”