0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Pendarovski-Vučić: Skopje and Belgrade foster solid relations, confidence is increased

Belgrade and Skopje foster solid relations as confidence between the countries has been strengthened and economic cooperation has been enhanced, concluded North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski and Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić after their meeting Friday in Belgrade.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 22 November 2019 14:40
Back to top button
Close
Close