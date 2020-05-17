Pendarovski: Struggle for greater rights and equal opportunities to continue

Skopje, 17 May 2020 (MIA) – The struggle for greater rights and equal opportunities should continue until the most vulnerable groups can enjoy basic human rights and respect and accept the differences of others. The position of the LGBT community in the country remains unenviable, many of people have concerns about social acceptance and social status, said President Stevo Pendarovski in a message on the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia observed on May 17.

“Unfortunately, we mark this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia following the decision of the Constitutional Court to abolish the Law on Prevention and Protection against Discrimination, which came into force a year ago. The Law on Prevention and Protection against Discrimination was a huge step towards prohibiting any discrimination based on race, skin color, national or ethnic origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, belonging to a marginalized group, language, nationality, social background, education, religion or religious belief, political conviction, other beliefs, disability, age, family or marital status, property status, health status, personal capacity and social status, or any other grounds,” Pendarovski said.

Pendarovski further noted that this law provides establishment of professional Commission for Protection against Discrimination, by increasing its independence and competence.

“I expect the newly elected members of parliament to bring this law forward as one of the priorities in their work. As a country that aspires to be part of the family of modern Euro-Atlantic democracies, we must not allow to have an ineffective legal framework that protects marginalized communities, according to the values of an open and democratic society,” Pendarovski said in a message.