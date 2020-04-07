Pendarovski-Stoltenberg: Joined allied forces to curb COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski in a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday underscored the need of allies joining forces and stepping up solidarity efforts in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

President Pendarovski thanked Stoltenberg for the warm and sincere welcome of North Macedonia into the NATO family, stressing that membership in the largest security alliance further motivated the country to develop, contributing to stability, security and prosperity of current and future generations, his office said.

Pendarovski informed the NATO chief about North Macedonia’s response to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and the activities of competent authorities.

The officials discussed the activities conducted by NATO so as to prevent the health crisis from turning into a security crisis, referring to growing disinformation.

Also, they praised the fact that NATO has been supporting its members for transportation of medical equipment, medical staff and the use of innovative technology to produce medical gear.

President Pendarovski said that several NATO members had already provided assistance to North Macedonia, demonstrating that solidarity among allies in tackling global crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, was strong.

North Macedonia is also part NATO’s Next Generation Incident Command System, allowing better exchange of information and better cooperation of the institutions in the country.

Pendarovski and Stoltenberg agreed that the competent institutions should increase communication in the coming period and sharing of information in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and fake news.