Pendarovski: State of emergency needed to deal with economic crisis

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – State of emergency is an option, not to take measures aimed to slow the spread of the new virus, but to address the economic situation. If state of emergency is declared, the government issues decrees with the force of law, says President Stevo Pendarovski.

According to him, the country is slowly slipping into a serious economic crisis.

“The latest World Bank projection for this quarter is that we can hope for a growth of 0.6%-1% max. Its previous projection ranged between 3.5% and 3.8%. This means we will likely enter recession if we don’t do something about it,” Pendarovski says in an interview with TV Telma’s Top Topic political show.

According to him, if state of emergency is declared, the government can issue decrees with the force of law. Since the government rules, the President said, it can ask for a loan on the global market, because it knows that the current budget isn’t enough on the long run.

“According to initial estimates by one of the chambers of commerce, if we continue with this tempo, we will need bonds up to EUR 500-700 million,” Pendarovski states.

According to him, there is no other way to take a loan if Parliament is dissolved or if there is no state of emergency declared, which would allow the government to ‘bypass’ Parliament.

The President also notes that a state of emergency will provide a legal foundation. “What the state has been doing so far, limiting the hospitality sector and movement, is a breach of basic human liberties and rights.”

Frankly speaking, Pendarovski says, we’ve limited human liberties and rights up to a point, which is not possible unless we have state of emergency. “In this segment, state of emergency provides legal foundation.”