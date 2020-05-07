Pendarovski: State institutions, private, civil sector to help young innovators achieve potential

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski addressed Wednesday via video conference, the closing event of the Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge, during which the five finalist teams presented their ideas.

Pendarovski, his office said in a press release, discussed the challenge teams worked on: “How can digital technology contribute for more active inclusion of children and young people with disabilities in education and everyday life.” He underlined that young people in the country aren’t paid enough attention and innovative solutions are always expected to come from adults.

“This is the direction we should be moving in, even when the crisis is over. Digital tools benefit everyone, especially people with disabilities. We should make use of all tools at our disposal to make access to education and institutions easier for them. A great example would be remote learning, which was hard to imagine in North Macedonia before the onset of the pandemic,” Pendarovski said.

Every innovative solution, he added, is much more valuable if it can be applied in practice and help people with disabilities in their everyday lives. Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge participants, the President said, produced solutions that do precisely this.

“State institutions, the private and civil sector should all work together to help young innovators achieve their potential, develop and apply their ideas,” Pendarovski said.

The Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge calls on young innovators to design solutions to improve education, employment and civic engagement. The event, which takes place in 40 countries worldwide, showcases young people’s talents, the press release read.

This is the second year in a row North Macedonia is taking part in the challenge, organized by UNICEF, in cooperation with Foundation Telekom for Macedonia and SmartUp – Social Innovation Lab.