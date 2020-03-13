Pendarovski: Spain to ratify NATO’s protocol March 17, EU expected to green-light talks March 26

Поврзани вести
Postponing election for month or two not the end of the world, says Pendarovski
13 March 2020 15:39
VMRO-DPMNE: Gov’t should declare state of emergency over coronavirus
13 March 2020 15:22
President Pendarovski calls National Security Council meeting over coronavirus on March 16
13 March 2020 15:06
COVID-19: Updated list of countries with medium and high risk level
13 March 2020 14:05
President Pendarovski calls National Security Council meeting over coronavirus on March 16
13 March 2020 13:39
Tips for journalists covering COVID-19
13 March 2020 13:31
Провери го и оваClose
-
COVID-19 preventive measures13 March 2020 15:28
-
President Pendarovski holds press conference13 March 2020 15:25
-
Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus13 March 2020 14:41