Pendarovski: Spain to ratify NATO’s protocol March 17, EU expected to green-light talks March 26

The Senate of Spain is set to hold a plenary session on March 17 to ratify North Macedonia's NATO accession protocol, President Stevo Pendarovski told a press conference on Friday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 13 March 2020 14:29

