Pendarovski: Solidarity, democracy, freedom are NATO’s core values

Solidarity, democracy and freedom are the core values of the Alliance, President Stevo Pendarovski told Monday's debate at the Faculty of Security on "The Role of North Macedonia in NATO: Goals, Challenges and Opportunities", organized as part of the NATO caravan taking place in the country.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 2 December 2019 17:13
