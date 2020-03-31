Pendarovski: Situation remains complex, future developments depending on pandemic duration

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – The situation remains complex and all scenarios regarding future developments depend on the pandemic duration. The Council agreed there is adequate setup by the state and effective cooperation among institutions, said President Stevo Pendarovski after Tuesday’s Security Council session focusing on the state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak.

President Pendarovski said services working 24/7 on preventing the spread of the coronavirus have to be commended for their efforts – health professionals, the police and the army. There is daily coordination among central and local authorities and all resources are invested in the crisis management efforts.

The Council reviewed the different aspects and effects of the outbreak, from the standpoint of the healthcare system, police, army, foreign affairs, finance, economy…

“The Council concluded that the situation remains complex and all scenarios regarding future developments depend on the pandemic duration. The Council agreed there is adequate setup by the state and effective cooperation among institutions. World Health Organization recommendations are strictly implemented and citizens’ conduct has been exemplary with a few exceptions,” said Pendarovski.

He added the economy is suffering as a result of measures for restricted movement and closure of borders.

“We are seeing that even the most developed countries are facing an enormous challenge in this segment. We are about to see a difficult period that will require series of measures and responsible decisions in order to mitigate as much as possible the damages to the national economy. This requires the use of all economic capacities and enforcement of most radical measures in dire need and with limited timeframe,” said Pendarovski.

The Security Council will meet again prior to the end of the state of emergency in order to discuss its possible extension while analyzing all vital parameters for such a decision.

“The tough days are not behind us. But I urge for calm, responsibility and solidarity. Respect the recommendations, stay home and go out only if necessary. I am sure we will beat this outbreak together,” added Pendarovski.

Besides the Council members, the session was also attended by Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, Intelligence Agency Director Erold Musliu, National Security Agency Director Viktor Dimovski, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi. Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev did not attend due to health reasons and was replaced by the additional MoI.