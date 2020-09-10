Pendarovski: School instruction on digital platforms a challenge for all

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – It is indisputable that school instruction on digital platforms remains a challenge, especially for a country with scarce resources such as ours, including for teachers, students and parents. In general, digitization in education opens remarkable opportunities to facilitate the education of all citizens, and experiences in this field must be utilized after the end of the COVID-19 crisis, President Stevo Pendarovski told online discussion “Digitization and Education”, hosted by “DIG-ED” on Thursday.

“Availability of education for all and overcoming of physical barriers is an amazing benefit for individuals and the society as a whole. That is why we have to be prepared to invest in information technologies and develop digital tools, but primarily work on digital literacy,” said President Pendarovski and added that the education process also involves a social dimension.

He saluted the efforts of all stakeholders in the country that invest in the improvement, transformation and digitization of education.

Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska said digitization will be in the focus of her work in the next four years, noted that online learning could be used as an additional tool in the future, and added that the national platform for online learning would be promoted very soon.

“Teachers should show interest and personally commit so that we have quality education during the COVID-19 period. Let’s make public education in elementary, secondary and university institutions our pride and joy,” added Caerovska.

The online discussion also included professor Vladimir Trajkovikj from Ss.Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, professor Nikola Stikov from Polytechnique Montréal and OXO executive director Pece Taleski.