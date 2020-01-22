0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski-Rivlin: Jewish community in North Macedonia contributes to excellent cooperation with Istrael

President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday in Jerusalem Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin and discussed excellent bilateral cooperation. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 22 January 2020 11:40
