Pendarovski: Responsible politicians give young people chances to succeed at home

Skopje, 23 November 2019 (MIA) – Our societies can prosper only if we rely more on our resources and potential, President Stevo Pendarovski told the Presidential Panel held as part of the 4th Regional Youth Forum in Novi Sad on Saturday.

Considering the Western Balkans is dependent on international aid, mainly from the EU and NATO, President Pendarovski said the EU’s decision not to give North Macedonia and Albania a date to start talks was unfortunate not only for the two countries but also for the entire region.

While waiting for the new, precisely defined methodology that France has proposed, the EU candidate countries should work together and strengthen regional cooperation, he added.

“Implementing EU values into our countries will keep our young people home,” Pendarovski said. “Young people are free to go wherever they want.

“No one can deny them that right.

“But we, as responsible politicians, must offer them opportunities to succeed here, at home.

“We cannot blame them [for leaving]. They only have one life. All of us have only one life.”

Still, Pendarovski pointed out, young people would stay if given better work opportunities.

The 4th Regional Youth Forum is organized by the Regional Youth Cooperation Office.