Pendarovski: Recommendations must be followed, responsibility and solidarity needed

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski expressed late Saturday his condolences to Italy, where 793 people have died over the past 24 hours as a result of the coronavirus.

“My heartfelt condolences go to Italy and its people. We are hearing sad news from Italy every day. The number of Covid-19 victims is in the hundreds, images from the hospitals are shocking and trends are not favorable. We are hearing concerning news from many other countries too, in our region and beyond,” President Pendarovski wrote in a Facebook post.

He urges for caution amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia.

“Let’s observe recommendations, be responsible for the public health, demonstrate solidarity and help as much as we can. Restrict your movement and go out only in dire necessity. This is a common battle, not only ours. Protect yourself and those around you,” adds Pendarovski.