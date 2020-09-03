Pendarovski receives Independence Day greeting by Queen Elizabeth II

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with the British Ambassador to North Macedonia, Rachel Galloway.

They discussed the UK’s support to the country in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different sectors, political cooperation between the two countries, trade and the numerous British programs to support North Macedonia in defence, good governance and rule of law, Pendarovski’s office said.

“They also discussed the formation of the new government focused on addressing the challenges of the pandemic, helping the citizens adapt to the new situation and implementing necessary reforms in key areas in order the EU integration process to continue, being one of North Macedonia’s strategic goals,” said the press release.

As regards cooperation as part of NATO, Ambassador Galloway said British support would continue on equal footing, jointly contributing to the collective stability and global security.

President Pendarovski said that North Macedonia and the United Kingdom would continue to strengthen bilateral ties and thanked the Ambassador for the UK’s support offered to the country since the country gained independence.

At the meeting, Ambassador Galloway handed Pendarovski a congratulatory message from Queen Elizabeth II on Independence Day, September 8.

“Your Excellency, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your national holiday, Independence Day, with sincere wishes for happiness and prosperity of the people of the Republic of North Macedonia,” reads Queen Elizabeth’s note.