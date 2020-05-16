Pendarovski: Politicians decide on election, SEC to follow legal framework

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) doesn’t have authority to say when election can be held, but will follow legal framework once politicians reach a decision, President Stevo Pendarovski said after a session of the Security Council on Friday.

Pendarovski pointed out there were three requests from competent institutions at the recent leaders’ meeting.

“First, as regards the OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission. Two days ago, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov spoke to head of the organization who assured him of a response in writing as to the time it would take them to prepare and whether they are prepared at all to monitor the election,” Pendarovski said.

Second, he continued, a document was requested from the Committee for Infectious Diseases, which has already been prepared and presents all necessary protocols to conduct election.

“The key point in the document is that until a vaccine is developed, i.e. a cure for this virus, elections anywhere in the world and not just here would have to be conducted under a special protocol,” Pendarovski noted.

As regards the document that the SEC had forwarded to him, Pendarovski said it clearly showed that SEC didn’t have authority to say when election can be held, but would follow legal framework once politicians reach a decision.

He noted he held a meeting with SEC members, has full confidence in their professionalism and knows that the document submitted to him was adopted unanimously.

In addition, the President pointed out the Constitutional Court had already decided that the second 30-day state of emergency wasn’t unconstitutional, so he didn’t expect any change as regards the new 14-day state of emergency.

Pendarovski reiterated that it wouldn’t be possible for the Army to assist police in dealing with the coronavirus crisis if there was no state of emergency.