Pendarovski: Ohrid Framework Agreement – foundation for coexistence of all citizens, no divisions or skepticism

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – The purpose of the Ohrid Framework Agreement was not to inaugurate winners or losers. It is the foundation to build coexistence for all citizens of North Macedonia. There is no room for divisions or skepticism two decades later. Let’s remain committed to economic progress and the well-being of all citizens, united in facing all challenges, reads a press release from the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski on occasion of the 19th OFA anniversary on Thursday.

The Ohrid accord, which put an end to the 2001 military conflict and set the foundations for constitutional and legislative changes that guarantee the rights of smaller ethnic communities, came as a result of month-long negotiations supported by representatives of the European Commission and the United States.

The agreement, it adds, has proven to be the key for maintenance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

“After nearly two decades, its implementation has maintained peace and stability in our country while setting the highest standards of community rights. Today there is no reason to doubt the future of multiethnic and multicultural North Macedonia, which as NATO member and hopefully an EU member in the near future, offers perspective and well-being of all citizens. Let’s not let anything disrupt the unity, coexistence and mutual respect. We must finally leave all conflicts and misunderstandings behind. Let’s continue to follow the vision about the future and work for the prosperity and well-being of all citizens,” reads the press release.

It notes that the Ohrid Framework Agreement was not easy to achieve.

“On this occasion, we must acknowledge the leadership of President Boris Trajkovski and representatives of the political parties as the accord’s signatories. Back in 2001, our political leadership, along with the support by the international community that has been permanent over the past 19 years, prevented an escalation of a conflict that would have brought enormous human loss and destruction, a conflict that from which no one emerges as winner,” reads the press release.

It says OFA’s purpose was not to inaugurate winners or losers. It is the foundation for building coexistence for all citizens of North Macedonia.

“There is no room for divisions or skepticism two decades later. Let’s remain committed to economic progress and the well-being of all citizens, united in facing all challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic is a serious test of our functionality, organization, solidarity and unity. We have made too many sacrifices, too much time has passed, there is no turning back, united we go forward,” reads the press release of the President’s Office.