Pendarovski: North Macedonia makes substantial progress in political participation of women

We are facing extraordinary challenges in the time of COVID-19 that have, unfortunately, deepened the pre-pandemic gender inequalities, said President Stevo Pendarovski in his video-address at the High-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women themed "Accelerating the Realization of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls".

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2020 18:39
