Pendarovski: No need to declare nationwide crisis situation at this point

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – At this point, there is no need to declare a nationwide crisis situation, but this could be done in the coming period if such need arises, President Stevo Pendarovski said Monday evening after the National Security Council held a meeting over the coronavirus.

At the meeting, which lasted almost two and a half hours, Health Minister Venko Filipche has briefed participants on the latest coronavirus situation. According to Pendarovski, news is positive.

“Cooperation on the ground in Centar Zhupa and Debar between the Army and members of the Ministry of Interior and local self-government is excellent. The country is adequately responding, we may declare a crisis situation if such need arises,” President Pendarovski noted.