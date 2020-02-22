0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Pendarovski: No head of state ever supported by two major parties

No head of state has ever been supported by the two major parties in the country's history, said President Stevo Pendarovski in an interview with Kanal 5 TV.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 February 2020 20:54

