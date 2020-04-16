Pendarovski: New decision on 30-day state of emergency

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – The Security Council decided Thursday, at the Government’s proposal, to declare a nationwide state of emergency in the next 30 days.

“The current state of emergency ends today and it will not be extended because there is no constitutional and legislative grounds for this. Therefore, based on a Government’s proposal, and in a situation when the Parliament is not operational, I will sign a new decision on declaring a nationwide state of emergency for a period of 30 days. However, this decision does not lessen the responsibility of all relevant political factors in the country to clearly state their positions on this issue, because we will be faced with the same dilemmas in mid-May,” said President Stevo Pendarovski in a statement following the Security Council session.

The President referred to the citizens’ reactions over the curfew for the coming extended Easter weekend.

“We are currently part of a group of countries with the most rigid measures in Europe. A vast majority of citizens are clear with the logic and justification of the move, but the most drastic measures should be enforced by exception and within a reasonable timeframe,” said Pendarovski and added that anything more would be counterproductive and might solve problems in the health sector but produce problems in other areas.

He also encouraged the Government to define the plan for gradual return of the country’s economic activity after the Easter holidays.

“It is clear that the world must learn to live with the virus for a longer period, but in the meantime we will have to find the modalities of a functional life with all required restrictions and preventive measures in place,” added Pendarovski.

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Health Minister Venko Filipche did not attend the Council session after Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski confirmed earlier in the day that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Government officials met with Dimitrievski during a session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ on Wednesday and are now in self-isolation.