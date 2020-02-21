Pendarovski: Name agreement impossible until Zaev and Tsipras emerged

Поврзани вести
Pendarovski: No head of state ever supported by two major parties
21 February 2020 20:54
FM Dimitrov meets MEPs Cioloș, Kyuchyuk
21 February 2020 19:13
Xhaferi: Parliament fulfills reform priorities, EU on the move
21 February 2020 19:02
AA. Alternativa sign coalition agreement for April 12 elections
21 February 2020 18:48
Presentation of Macedonian tourism potentials at Belgrade fair
21 February 2020 18:22
Angelovska, Despotovski propose establishment of regional FITD seated in Skopje
21 February 2020 16:34
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU’s Michel breaks off summit: ‘We need more time’ for budget deal21 February 2020 21:05
-
Son of Mexican drug lord extradited to the US, minister says21 February 2020 21:02
-
Lebanon confirms first case of new coronavirus21 February 2020 20:58