Pendarovski: Name agreement impossible until Zaev and Tsipras emerged

I worked with two former heads of state and there was no government that could agree on any name qualifier, but history will be the judge, says President Stevo Pendarovski  in an interview with Kanal 5 TV.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 February 2020 21:55
