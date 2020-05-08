Pendarovski: MOC-OA, IRC not to inspire large gatherings of faithful

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski had a telephone conversation on Friday with Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan, Pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA), and Reis ul Ulema Haxhi Sulejman efendi Rexhepi, Pontiff of the Islamic Religious Community (IRC), expressing his concern regarding yesterday’s events in Struga and IRC’s announcement on next week’s opening of mosques.

“As President of all citizens, I conveyed my expectations that, as they have done until now, call for responsible behavior of citizens during the religious holidays, and condemn any conduct that goes against the measures enforced by the state,” reads the statement.

According to the President, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that we are all affected by the coronavirus, regardless of the community we belong to.

“The measures are in place to protect us from the pandemic, they do not prohibit citizens from practicing their religion. However, what should have been restricted, and is still restricted, are large gatherings during any religious holiday, as well as religious custom,” notes the statement.

The President urges competent institutions to proceed accordingly, for the purpose of maintaining stability.

“There is a state of emergency in place, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and health workers are tirelessly treating our infected fellow citizens. We have invested a lot towards avoiding the negative effects that many countries have faced, suffering many fatalities. Temples and sanctuaries both in Christianity and Islam have been closed as a result,” said Pendarovski.

In addition, he urged both religious leaders not to inspire large gatherings of the faithful.