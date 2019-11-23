Pendarovski meets with Pahor, confirming strong Slovene support

Skopje, 23 November 2019 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met with his Slovene counterpart Borut Pahor on the sidelines of the 4th Regional Youth Forum, organized by the Regional Youth Cooperation Office, in Novi Sad on Saturday.

According to the official press release, the two presidents agreed bilateral relations were excellent, based on friendship and understanding, and discussed ways of improving collaboration even further.

“For North Macedonia, there’s no alternative to European integration,” President Pendarovski said.

He thanked Slovenia for its open support of our country’s aspirations to join the EU and NATO, as confirmed by its ratifying North Macedonia’s accession protocol with NATO and its continued assistance within the European Union, the release reads.

Pahor reiterated Slovenia’s commitment to back North Macedonia’s starting EU negotiations.

In response, Pendarovski noted that the country’s integration into European structures, together with the entire Western Balkans, would greatly contribute not only to the prosperity but also to the lasting stability of the region. mr/