Pendarovski, legal experts seeking legal solution to postpone elections

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Professors Renata Deskoska, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Denis Preshova, Tatjana Karakamisheva-Jovanovska, Jeton Shasivari, Svetomir Shkarikj and Aleksandar Spasov are meeting Tuesday afternoon to seek a legal solution to postpone the elections.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and PM Oliver Spasovski are also attending the meeting, held at the President Stevo Pendarovski’s office.

The leaders of SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, Alliance for Albanians, Alternativa, Movement Besa, and DPA at a meeting reached a consensus that the April 12 snap parliamentary polls should be postponed in light of the situation with the new coronavirus, Pendarovski’s office said.

“The party leaders authorized President Stevo Pendarovski to organize a meeting with esteemed legal experts to find a legal solution to postpone the elections,” said the statement.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 4 pm at Villa Vodno.