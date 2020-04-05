Pendarovski: Implemented concept yields results and prevents geometric progression

Skopje, 5 April 2020 (MIA) – We are facing the most serious challenge that not only the country has experienced, but also the world since World War II, because the coronavirus pandemic not only that impacted the health sector, but started to place pressure on the global economy. Throughout the history, there have been a number of pandemics of diseases, but they have never affected the world’s poorest and richest countries at the same time, so you have no part of the planet where you can ask for assistance. The aggravating factor is that there is no cure for the disease, and the most optimistic scenarios of finding and applying a vaccine is at the year’s end, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Macedonian-language website Faktor.

Pendarovski said that the phrase that we are part of the world this time is completely correct both geographically and essentially, and our only chance to overcome the crisis is only to be united with others, especially with EU member states and NATO allies.

He said that more radical measures may be introduced only if competent authorities carry out such an assessment, and added that so far, the implemented concept yields results and prevents geometric progression.

“The rise in number of infected and dead is happening everywhere in the world, even in Wuhan where the coronavirus second wave may occur. But compared to the region and European countries, we are far from the most endangered group of countries. As it was stated at the last meeting of Security Council, regarding the restrictive measures, we were among the first in Europe to responded in timely manner by declaring nationwide state of emergency and imposing curfew. More radical measures may be introduced only if competent authorities carry out such an assessment, according to which so far, the applied concept gives results and prevents geometric progression,” Pendarovski said.

“In a situation where borders are closed and curfew is imposed, it is clear that the economy cannot record positive results. It is good that the government has adopted sets of economic measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, although I expect that as this crisis will be prolonged, in the coming weeks, need will arise for additional set of measures,” Pendarovski said in an interview with website Faktor, adding that according to the pace of the development of the pandemic, we will probably not face the darkest scenarios as in Italy and Spain, so the hole in the budget will not be extremely big.

In the interview, he also referred to the assistance from the EU and NATO, as well as country’s NATO membership and launch of EU accession talks.

“Unfortunately, we could not celebrate our NATO membership properly due to the current coronavirus crisis. I am very sorry that some of the people we worked with for the same cause are no longer with us, such as President Boris Trajkovski, who really did a lot in that regard,” Pendarovski said in an interview with website Faktor.

In regard to EU accession negotiations he reiterated once again that the country is the best prepared candidate country in the EU history if we compare all the candidate countries from 1990s to the present enlargement process.