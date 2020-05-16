Pendarovski: I’m just a mediator in the process of setting an election date

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – The election date is not my decision, I’m just a mediator in the process. The goal is to reach consensus, President Stevo Pendarovski said Friday.

He added that talks over a possible election date are expected at the next leaders’ meeting scheduled for the beginning of next week.

“I’m driven by the country’s interest, which is fair and democratic election necessary for the process of EU integration,” Pendarovski pointed out.

In an interview with TV24, he noted that political party leaders hold very different positions on the election date.

According to him, it would be a problem if leaders didn’t reach an agreement over a parliamentary election date, and if we’re to go back to political government.

“We don’t have a Parliament, which is significantly complicating all matters in the legal sphere,” Pendarovski said.

The President reiterated that declaring a 14-day state of emergency on Friday had nothing to do with the election. According to him, if the state of emergency didn’t continue, seeing there was no Parliament, then the Government wouldn’t be able to mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19.