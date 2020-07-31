Pendarovski: I’ll give mandate to the candidate who’ll assure me of secured parliamentary majority

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski says he’ll give the mandate to form a government to the candidate of the party or parties who’ll assure him of secured parliamentary majority of 61 MPs.

“The constitutional norm of Article 90 on granting the mandate is crystal clear – the mandate is given to the candidate of the party or parties that has/have secured the majority of seats in Parliament, and the President has literally no room for manoeuvre here,” Pendarovski told Fokus weekly.

According to him, no additional conditions are provided for, such as requesting guarantees for the unitary character of the state, reforms in security services, etc., as seen in 2017 which, he noted, was a flagrant violation of the highest legal act.

The constitutive session of the tenth parliamentary composition is scheduled on Tuesday (August 4).

According to the Constitution, the President is obliged, within 10 days of the constitution of the Parliament, to give the mandate for forming a government to a candidate from the party or parties which has/have the majority of seats in Parliament. The Prime Minister designate then has 20 days to propose a cabinet and program to Parliament.