Pendarovski: Greatest responsibility now rests with Government

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – Tough days are ahead of us. I expect the Government, which will take on the greatest responsibility in the coming period, to live up to its task and hardship of the current political and historical moment, President Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday after declaring a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he added, citizens need to be disciplined and responsible too. They need to stay home and consistently adhere to measures and recommendations.

As regards politicians, Pendarovski continued, they need to put aside all debates, analyses and calculations to get more votes, because none of it compares to what is most valuable – protecting the lives of our people.

The state of emergency is to last 30 days, Pendarovski said.

During this period, the Government is to report to the President on the effects of the measures taken to protect people against coronavirus, and send daily briefs on the activities taken, as well as future action.

According to Pendarovski, the Government will go on as a caretaker one, but starting Wednesday its powers will increase. It will have all resources at its disposal, he added, both public and private, to counter the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The fact that for the first time since the country’s independence we’re declaring a state of emergency shows the actual complexity of the situation,” Pendarovski pointed out.

He highlighted the Governments position of responsibility, given that it would now be able to enforce regulation to further restrict movement of people, but also provide more funds to support the economy in this period of major crisis.

Regarding the April 12 election, Pendarovski said it would have to be postponed and rescheduled for a more appropriate time.

He urged citizens once again to stay home and refrain from travel.

“I urge all citizens of our common and only homeland to stay calm, be responsible and foster solidarity. If we’re here for each other and if we stick together, we’ll surely overcome this difficult situation as we have overcome many other before in our history,” the President said.

In terms of the economy, he added that the epidemic has significantly burdened the state’s resources. The Government needs to help and support the economy, Pendarovski noted.

In addition, Pendarovski extanded gratitude to all healthcare workers, police officers, members of the army and volunteers who went beyond themselves in these recent weeks to help people hit by the coronavirus.