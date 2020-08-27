Pendarovski expects new government to fully implement EU agenda

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski addressed Thursday the webinar focused on “The Geopolitical Confluences in the Western Balkans in the Midst of the Corona virus Crisis: Euro-Atlantic Perspective.”

The event was sponsored by Alumni Programs, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, the North Macedonia Marshall Center Alumni Association and the NATO Public Diplomacy Division.

Pendarovski said COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the entire world and caused a huge negative impact. He also pointed out the pressure on our healthcare system, adding that “it was also huge, but fortunately we did not reach the upper limits of healthcare capacity and managed to avoid the collapse of the national system,” Pendarovski’s office said in a press release.

He referred to disinformation and hybrid campaigns related to COVID-19 and their abuse. In an “ocean of bad news”, he added that the good news was that we became member state of NATO in March, which is clearly a key strategic step forward that North Macedonia has made in its entire post-communist history.

“This enabled us to use NATO coordination mechanisms and official bilateral relations with other member states to better prepare for the disinformation campaign that intensified as we entered the pre-election period,” he noted.

Addressing the challenges facing the region, as well as the EU in the coronavirus crisis conditions, he said that the region needs to have a European perspective. He voiced expectation that progress will be made in the EU accession process this autumn. Referring to election of new government, he underlined that the new government should fully implement the EU agenda in key areas.

“The essential precondition for success is to pick up the most qualified people, regardless of their political or ethnic background. I expect to see people with strong pro-European and democratic capacities, with clean anti-corruption records,” Pendarovski said.

He noted that the lack of an EU perspective always encourages alternative political agendas and we saw many such examples during the pandemic.