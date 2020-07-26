Pendarovski: Every July 26, we remember the earthquake that claimed over 1,000 lives

Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) – We need solidarity and unity to overcome challenges our society will face, President Stevo Pendarovski wrote Sunday in a Facebook post, recalling on disastrous earthquake that struck Skopje on July 26, 1963.

“Every #26July, we remember the terrible morning in 1963 when the strong earthquake claimed more than 1,000 lives, thousands of people were injured and many lost their homes,” Pendarovski wrote.

We also remember the solidarity and help that came from all over the world, he added.

“In the difficult times when we are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, let us remember that we need solidarity and unity to overcome challenges our society will face,” Pendarovski wrote on Facebook.