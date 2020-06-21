Pendarovski: COVID-19 measures good, but some segments of society failed to implement them

Skopje, 21 June 2020 (MIA) – At the level of systemic solutions, the anti-pandemic measures in our country did not differ much from the close neighbourhood, nor from other countries in the world, but I think segments of the government by applying measures selectively, regulations and laws regarding religious communities, further contributed to the spread of COVID-19, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

He noted that the core of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were drafted on the basis of the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“So the measures were adopted, but with regard to applying the measures we failed, as a country, but it is not the failure of the government as a whole, it is the failure of some important segments of society and of course the failure of some citizens who are not yet are aware that these measures must be applied, and this is the only way to prevent the infection,” Pendarovski said.

According to him, key religious leaders or individual regional religious leaders in both the Islamic Religious Community and the Macedonian Orthodox Church, who acted completely irresponsibly towards their own health and the health of believers, could not be excluded from responsibility, amongst other things when they called on observance of church or religious holidays without abiding by the recommendations.

In regard to the state of emergency declaration, he said that segments of the public, some consciously, some unconsciously, misunderstood the interpretation of this “really unique situation.”

“The number of infected people is not insignificant from a human point of view, and of course of those who died, but by declaring the state of emergency I allowed the government to rule at a time when there is no functioning parliament, so the government at the same time is the parliament, passes and implements the laws. And in this situation, it is logically to give in order to manage from political reasons state of emergency. You do not give because of the number of patients. Now I am not saying that the number is less, that the corona is under control, but I am saying that now the government is informing me in writing that there are enough stocks until the end of the year, financial and other resources to fight the coronavirus,” Pendarovski said.

Regarding the rise of nationalist tensions ahead of the elections, Pendarovski said that he believes that nationalism does not play an important or dominant role before the elections, nor does it have a crucial significance for who will be the election winner.

“Such outbursts of nationalism seem to be consciously aimed at the media in order to achieve effects on a targeted part of the population, Pendarovski said, adding that nationalism is encouraged by political parties participating in the elections.

In regard to DUI’s idea of an “Albanian prime minister”, Pendarovski stressed that there is no constitutional, political or legal obstacle to an Albanian to be country’s prime minister.

“I do not go into what are the motives of the party, they are clear to me, but I do not see any obstacle to highlighting it as their political demand before their future potential partners in the next government, if they will be in such a situation. In this context I want to underline that thus far the ruling party, i.e. leader of the largest party in the ruling majority, has always been prime minister with two small exceptions. As we all know, the Prime Minister, according to our political system, is the most powerful political figure,” Pendarovski added.

In regard to the start of EU membership talks and possibility of Bulgaria to veto this process, Pendarovski said he did not expect such a move from Sofia.

“I consider Bulgaria has learned a lesson from previous decades, in the direction that it could have been a much larger regional player, geopolitically and geoeconomically, and it did not do that and should not enter the matrices of the 19th and 20th centuries. I think that the complete Bulgarian political elite will not join, because it will want our country to be more present in a different way, not with blockades and vetoes, and I think it is good to look at the example of Greece. After the Prespa Agreement, Greece irrefutably positioned itself as the key regional player whose access to Europe from this southern side has been disabled for years and decades, because we had a long-standing dispute,” Pendarovski said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).