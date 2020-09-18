Pendarovski: Coordinated reforms and change of way we design societies

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Sustainable development is not only an additional plan for the world. Agenda 2030 is an obligation for current and future generations to fully utilize the human potential and think about the legacy we leave behind, says President Stevo Pendarovski in his address at the online high-level meeting “SDG Moment 2020” within the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

President Pendarovski says the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected not only the economy but dramatically changed our lives and habits. The need to focus on sustainable development is even more urgent, and this complex task requires coordinated reforms and thorough change of the way we design our societies.

He recalled that back in 2015, we pledged “not to leave anyone behind” and agreed to implement Agenda 2030 adopted by UN member-states.

“Our focus is a better life for all citizens, and our national efforts for sustainable development are also aligned with our key foreign policy goal – membership in the European Union,” notes Pendarovski.

The President says last year’s assessment on the swift integration of the Sustainable Development Goals has shown that 83 percent of the national strategic development plans are harmonized with the SDGs.

He highlights the country’s priority goals: putting an end to poverty; ensuring inclusive, fair and quality education; promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent jobs for all; undertaking urgent measures to fight climate change; ensuring access to justice for all; and building efficient, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Pendarovski says climate change remains the country’s challenge, with the Government committing at the 2015 Paris Summit to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 36 percent until 2030.

According to him, equality before the law is also a priority.

“We are committed to the continued implementation of structural reforms, enhancement of the rule of law and the judicial system, trusted by the majority of citizens,” underlines Pendarovski.