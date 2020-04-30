Pendarovski: Army has shown professionalism, discipline, dedication in managing COVID-19 outbreak

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Army members who have played a role in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in North Macedonia.

These particular Army representatives had been deployed in Debar, Centar Zhupa, and Kumanovo, along the country’s south and north borders, and state quarantine buildings, the President’s office said in a press release.

They discussed with the President the efforts they have undertaken and underlined excellent cooperation with local population in the past two months. Participants expressed their satisfaction at the meeting that no Army member in North Macedonia has been infected with COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Pendarovski thanked the Army for its efforts in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the support it’s offered institutions, including the Health and Interior Ministries and local self-government units.

“Thanks to your dedication and professionalism, North Macedonia is now a member of NATO, and the Army continues to have people’s trust,” Pendarovski said.

He pointed put that the Army is always the first to offer assistance and support in crisis situation, often times assisting other institutions in their efforts.

“As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I am proud of your selfless efforts, professionalism, discipline and dedication you’ve shown in these difficult times. Your readiness to offer help where it’s most needed, should serve as an example for all of us. You have shown us the importance of solidarity and cooperation in light of a global pandemic. Thank you for your dedication,” Pendarovski told Army members.