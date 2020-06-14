Pendarovski: Another state of emergency possible only if parties agree on election date

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski’s Office said Sunday it’s possible to declare another state of emergency nationwide only if political parties reach an agreement on election date.
The response from the President’s Office comes after VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski called on President Pendarovski earlier on Sunday to extend the state of emergency in the country.
North Macedonia’s state of emergency expired at midnight on Saturday. After leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, the ruling SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE – Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, respectively – failed to reach an agreement on election date at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Friday, election-related activities resume for July 5. The election campaign is to be launched on June 16.