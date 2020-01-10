Pelosi: House to send impeachment articles to Senate next week

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, on Friday said the House will move next week to transfer articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s trial.

The top House Democrat said she told Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring a resolution to the floor next week to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate.

In Friday’s statement to her Democratic colleagues, she added that she would consult with them on Tuesday on how to proceed.

Last month, Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his handling of military aid to Ukraine.

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to conduct the impeachment trial and then vote to determine whether Trump should be removed from office or acquitted.

Pelosi has held the articles of impeachment from being sent to the Senate, saying she wants guarantees from Republicans about the conduct of the trial, including whether witnesses will be introduced, before transferring the articles.

She has not received such assurances from Republicans. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, has said he wants to determine if witnesses will testify after both sides have presented their case.