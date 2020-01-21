0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pay rise for civilians serving in army: minister

Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska announced a pay rise for civilians serving in the army during a visit to the Jane Sandanski barracks in Shtip.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 21 January 2020 16:53
