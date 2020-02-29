0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Patient admitted to Clinic on Saturday morning tests negative for coronavirus

The patient who reported symptoms and was admitted to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Saturday morning has been tested negative for coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 29 February 2020 14:57

