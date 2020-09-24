Passports & IDs bearing country’s new constitutional name to begin being issued in 2021

Skopje, 24 September 2020 (MIA) — Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said he expected the issuance of personal identification documents bearing the new constitutional name to start next year.

“The Ministry of Interior’s steering committee has been working on the implementation of this project.

“I expect that very soon a decision will be made on the final date when the new passports will start [being issued],” Minister Spasovski told reporters Thursday during a press conference at the Gjorce Petrov Police Center.

Existing passports are still valid, he highlighted, as is official paperwork until further notice.

“As soon as it’s possible to print new ones,” he said, “we’ll start doing it. I expect we’ll implement the project in 2021.” mr/