Passengers using public transport to maintain two-meter distance from each other

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Transport and Communications undertakes continuous efforts to ensure that domestic transport of people and goods and international transport of goods continues uninterrupted during the state of emergency, the ministry said in a press release Friday.

To protect public health and successfully implement measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government has adopted the proposal put forward by the Transport Ministry to implement a road transport law during the state of emergency

“The decree clearly describes rules for public transport of people during the state of emergency and underlines that passengers should be seated at least two meters apart and take up at most 50% of the vehicle’s seating capacity, not including the driver’s seat,” the press release read.

This measure was previously issued as a recommendation.

The decree is legally binding for the duration of the nationwide state of emergency.

“This decree aims to protect public health and curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Ministry of Transport and Communications communicates with competent institutions and coordinates transport associations’ activities. Measures and recommendations are implemented timely to ensure the transport of people and goods is uninterrupted,” the press release read.