0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Passangers from Istanbul, Dubai undergo thermal screening at Skopje airport

Passengers on flights from Istanbul and Dubai, linked to the region of the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, have started to undergo as of Monday thermal screening at the Skopje airport. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 January 2020 19:02
Back to top button
Close
Close