Party negotiations for formation of new gov’t under way

Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – Both SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE have said they are working on securing a majority of 61 MPs, but there is yet to be an official announcement on when the future government will be formed.

In the meantime, it’s been three days since the deadline for handing over the mandate for the formation of a new government is ongoing.

Writing on Facebook on Thursday, ongoing Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Parliament has been constituted and the President is obliged, within 10 days, to give the mandate for forming a government. However, she didn’t reveal any details about the parties’ negotiations to form a government.

In her Facebook post, she also offers an explanation as to whether Parliament has been fully sworn in even though a speaker wasn’t elected after public debates on the matter.

“The length of MPs’ mandate is reckoned from the constitutive meeting of Parliament and they cannot obtain a mandate if Parliament hasn’t been constituted,” Deskoska stressed.

Furthermore, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimche Arsovski said his party was working on forming a parliamentary majority, but the fell short of either confirming or denying earlier reports that VMRO-DPMNE and DUI are close to agreeing on forming a government.

Namely, Albanian language web-portal Lajm, citing party sources, earlier this week reported that VMRO-DPMNE and DUI likely have agreed to form a government with an Albanian PM at the helm. According to the source, Lazar Elenovski would be nominated for prime minister, who would declare himself as both Albanian and Macedonian.

By endorsing Elenovski, who served as defence minister from 2006 to 2008, DUI would prove it had stuck to its pledge for Albanian PM, whereas VMRO-DPMNE would prevent any dissatisfaction among its supporters and members, because it would be clear for Elenovski that he would be ‘an Albanian only for the needs of day-to-day politics,’ Lajm reported.

Furthermore, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Arsovski called on SDSM to reveal the parties they have allegedly formed a parliamentary majority with and to unveil any details from the agreement after SDSM in a press release said it had already ‘secured a majority.’