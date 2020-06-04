Parts of North Macedonia go into 80-hour lockdown

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – All municipalities as part of the City of Skopje, also the municipalities of Kumanovo, Shtip, Tetovo and their neighboring regions are put into 80-hour lockdown starting 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday.

Curfew is imposed in all other parts of North Macedonia as of 9 pm until 5 am. It will start at 4 pm and end at 5 am this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

People are banned from visiting cemeteries, from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday, on the eve of the religious holiday of Pentecost, when usually people visit the graves of their loved ones to remember the dead.

The decision on reinstating a ban on movements was made in line with the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases to take swift and efficient actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after the country registered a spike in new cases.

On Thursday, North Macedonia recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 120 new infections.

Nationwide curfews were lifted on May 26.

Pharmacies across the country will be open throughout the extended weekend.

Police, army members and health workers are exempted from the ban, as well as markets and restaurants that have been issued with permits to offer delivery services.

Also, the restriction on movement doesn’t apply for farmers, who are only allowed to work on their land, and people with disabilities and their personal assistants who have previously obtained permits.

Pet owners can go out for a walk with their pets in the morning, afternoon and in the evening during the lockdown.