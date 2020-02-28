0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Parties to respect recommendations regarding public gatherings, Derkovski says

State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkovski hopes political parties will follow the recommendations the government is set to issue Friday regarding organizing public gatherings in light of a possible coronavirus outbreak.

Monika Mihajlovska 28 February 2020 12:51
