Parties promise reform, prosperity in the first week of election campaign

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Parties and coalitions participating in the July 15 early parliamentary elections intensify the election campaign presenting their platforms by holding mini rallies, and advertising on social media and traditional media.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski respectively, asked for the people’s support at a 24TV duel on Tuesday.

Zaev said they would continue on the right track, while Mickoski pledged honesty and delivery of election promises.

“The July 15 elections will determine whether we will continue on the right track, with SDSM and its coalition showing that we can. We can solve big, historic issues for our country to move forward, to be integrated, to be NATO members, to start EU accession negotiations,” said Zaev.

According to him, the ruling authorities have shown that the economy can rise and that salaries and pensions can go up.

“In the next period we are committed to even higher salaries and pensions, more well-paid jobs, so that young people and adults stay in the country, because Macedonia is our home and our future,” added Zaev.

He urged citizens to vote for number 3 and coalition “We Can”, so that “we continue on the right track, the only path that guarantees a certain future”.

Mickoski said the coming elections will decide the country’s future, with the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition being the winning option.

“These are elections for you to speak loudly about injustice, scams, crime, corruption, but also to support honesty. These are elections in which you choose what kind of Macedonia you want to live in. I guarantee that everything you read in the 360-page document ‘Project Renewal’ will be realized from the first to the last paragraph. Let’s go out in masses on July 15 and circle number 14,” concluded Mickoski.

On Tuesday, “We Can” coalition visited Radovish, Vrapchishte village and Veles.

“My personal and biggest incentive in this election campaign is young people to stay in the country. Young people have been leaving the country for the past 11 years because their dignity has been trampled on,” SDSM Secretary General and MP candidate in the third election district Ljupco Nikolovski said in Veles.

Mickoski urged Strumica citizens to go out in masses on July 15 and speak loudly behind the voting screen. He said all those who broke the law would be held accountable during the first six months of VMRO-DPMNE’s rule.

“People in the VMRO-DPMNE-led government will know there will be no more privileges. The country needs renewal. Getting rich at the people’s expense is a thing of the past. I promise you this,” said Mickoski.

He referred to the 1,000 projects in the “Project Renewal”.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and coalition “For better Macedonia” will visit Plasnica, Makedonski Brod and Kichevo on Wednesday.

Parties will also present MP candidates in six election districts in other cities. Integra is to present MP candidates in sixth election district and promote election platform. Macedonian Concept is to hold press conference on ecology and environment protection.

The Voter Register will probably be closed on Wednesday. Data has been processed, the exact number is still unknown, but it will be around 1,814,000, said State Election Commission (SEC) President Oliver Derkoski on Monday.

Derkoski said the Voter Register is filtered and contains data of all citizens over 18 years of age.