Parliamentary committees to be finalized

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – The Parliament is set to hold Monday a session on the election of the institution’s working bodies.

The Parliament’s Committee on Election and Appointment Issues adopted last week the draft-decision on the election of committee chairs, members and their deputies.

The session agenda also includes the verification of the seat of an MP replacing Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is working on alternative options for online plenary and committee sessions, but this would require 2-3 months. For the time being, the sessions will take place in the Dome Hall and votes will be counted manually.